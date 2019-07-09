 Skip to main content

Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s record-setting performance at Home Run Derby wows Hall of Fame father, Blue Jays players

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s record-setting performance at Home Run Derby wows Hall of Fame father, Blue Jays players

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a total of 91 homers over three rounds, smashing the Home Run Derby record in the process.

The Associated Press

As Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put his impressive power on display during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, his Hall of Fame father was enjoying the show.

The elder Vladimir Guerrero, who won the 2007 version of the Home Run Derby in San Francisco when his son was just eight years old, sent out a series of six tweets during the Monday night Derby in Cleveland, including one that read simply: “Big boy has power.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quite the understatement.

The Blue Jays rookie hit a total of 91 homers over three rounds — needing three separate tiebreakers to get past Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson in the second — smashing the Derby record in the process.

Guerrero Jr., who ultimately lost 23-22 in the final to New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso, beat Pederson 40-39 in the semi-finals.

The two big swingers tied 29-29 in the initial four-minute round and 8-8 during 60 extra seconds. They each hit one during a three-swing tiebreaker and Guerrero Jr. hit two in a second three-swing tiebreaker to finally win the round.

Guerrero Sr. responded to the tense second round by tweeting a GIF of Kermit the Frog biting his fingernails — no caption required.

When the derby was over, the former Montreal Expos star tweeted: “Great work son, I’m proud of you.” He also shared a photo of his son from the Derby on his Instagram account with the same caption.

Guerrero Sr. wasn’t the only one to post his approval over Twitter on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays teammate Marcus Stroman, who was taking in the all-star festivities at Progressive Field and gave Guerrero Jr. water bottles and Gatorade during his timeouts, called the spectacle “unreal.”

“Beyond thankful I could witness in person,” tweeted Stroman, who was named to his first all-star team, but won’t pitch in Tuesday’s game owing to an injury. “You’re a legend young king! #VLADDYJR BlueJays.”

Former Toronto outfielder Jesse Barfield, the first Blue Jays player to participate in a Home Run Derby, also tweeted about Guerrero Jr. on Monday night.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is unbelievable!!! WOW!!!” he said.

Barfield was the major-league leader in home runs with 40 in 1986, the same year he participated in the Derby at Houston. He belted out just two homers in that competition.

“I’m very excited about our future!” Barfield tweeted on Tuesday. “I know because we’ve been thru this also in the early 80s. And it only gets better with experience. And thank you Blue Jays fans for being patient and not giving up on these guys!”

Story continues below advertisement

Guerrero Jr. smashed out 29 home runs in the opening round of the Derby against Oakland’s Matt Chapman — breaking the old record of 28 set by Josh Hamilton in 2008. He reached 29 again in Round 2.

Guerrero’s average home-run distance in Round 1 was 421.5 feet, with an average exit velocity of 168.6 kilometres an hour. His third bomb was estimated to go 476 feet.

Guerrero also hit the longest of the night at 488 feet.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter