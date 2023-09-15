Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk slides into second base after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays won 3-0 on Sept. 15, 2023.Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s three-run homer lifted the Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Friday to snap Toronto’s four-game losing skid.

Jose Berrios (11-10) struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits, as Toronto (81-67) kept pace in the American League’s wild-card chase.

The Blue Jays are one game back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final AL wild-card spot. Seattle hosted the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers later Friday.

Relievers Jordan Hicks and Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., preserved the win for Toronto. Romano earned his 35th save of the year.

Brayan Bello (12-9) struck out 10 but gave up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings for Boston (74-74). Chris Murphy came out of the Red Sox bullpen.

Guerrero smashed his 23rd home run of the season to give Toronto a 3-0 lead in the third inning. He took a 96.6 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Bello 400 feet to deep left field, scoring Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichette.

It was Guerrero’s second home run in as many games after his two-run blast was all the Blue Jays could muster in a 9-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Berrios backed up that offence with precise pitching, striking out three consecutive Red Sox batters for a three up, three down fourth inning. He was at his most efficient in the first at bat of the inning, fanning Boston right-fielder Alex Verdugo on just three pitches.

After Hicks kept the Red Sox scoreless in the eighth, Romano took the mound.

Romano got Justin Turner swinging for a third strike, induced a Verdugo popfly, and then struck out Masataka Yoshida to end the game.

Clemente award

Guerrero was named the Toronto Blue Jays nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award in a brief pre-game ceremony. Clemente died in a plane crash at the age of 38 on New Year’s Eve 1972 while delivering emergency aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The award is given annually to the Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.

Up next

Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt (14-8) gets the start as Toronto continues its series with the Red Sox. Lefty Chris Sale (6-4) will go for Boston.