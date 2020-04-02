 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Obituary

White Sox broadcaster and former pitcher, Ed Farmer dies at 70

The Associated Press
Radio broadcaster Ed Farmer is seen in the broadcasting booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 28, 2008.

The Associated Press

Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70.

The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.

A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves while pitching for eight teams over 11 seasons. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games – then a club record.

Farmer joined Chicago’s radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and completed his 29th season last year.

Farmer became an advocate for organ donation after undergoing a kidney transplant in 1991. He is survived wife Barbara and daughter Shanda.

