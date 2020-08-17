 Skip to main content
Willy Adames home run gives Rays second win of the day over Blue Jays

Mike Haim
Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Willy Adames and Ji-Man Choi of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrate after Adames's two-run home run in the eighth inning of game two of a double header against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. on Aug. 16, 2020.

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays, helped by a huge Toronto error, beat the Blue Jays 7-5 to win both games completed Sunday.

Earlier, in the finish of a game suspended Saturday night because of rain, Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the ninth to lift the Rays to a 3-2 win.

Aaron Loup (3-0) got the win in both games.

Before the game, the Blue Jays Jays placed red-hot hitting shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette “felt something” in his right knee while stretching during Saturday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 22-year-old is batting .361 with five homers on the season, including in four straight games before Saturday.

“We lost, at this point, one of the best players in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Somebody’s going to have to pick up the slack. It’s a big loss.”

In a game shortened and scheduled to go seven innings, Adames connected off Wilmer Font (1-2). An automatic runner started at second base under Major League Baseball’s extra-innings rule and Adames homered with one out.

The Rays tied the game with two outs in the seventh when Austin Meadows scored from first after Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez misplayed Yandy Diaz’s single.

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer and Meadows added a sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay, which has won eight of nine.

Randal Grichuk, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Alford hit home runs for Toronto. The Blue Jays went 2-3 despite hitting 17 homers in their first week at Sahlen Field, the team’s temporary home this season and the park of their Triple-A affiliate.

“We’re almost there,” Montoyo said. “To get to the next point, we have to play clean baseball, and we haven’t been.”

Loup faced two batters in the suspended game and working the seventh inning in the nightcap. Aaron Slegers pitched a perfect eighth inning for his first save.

Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker worked four innings before being ejected along with Montoyo after a contentious exchange with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

In the top of the fourth with two outs and two runners on base and Toronto leading 2-0, Shoemaker delivered an inside sinker to Tsutsugo on an 0-2 count. Shoemaker started off the mound, believing he ended the inning with a strikeout.

Two pitches later, Tsutsugo hit a 2-2 pitch for a three-run homer. Shoemaker then struck out Adames – his seventh of the game – but was ejected after reaching the Toronto dugout.

Guerrero Jr. led off the bottom of the inning with his third homer to tie it and Alford hit a two-run shot one out later to give Toronto a 5-3 lead.

The suspended game resumed in the fourth inning and went the full nine innings.

Lowe, an all-star last season, homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a tie-breaking drive off Jordan Romano (1-1).

Lowe also doubled in the seventh and became the third player in Rays history with a streak of at least eight games with an extra-base hit, joining two players who had nine-game strings: Evan Longoria in 2009 and Wilson Ramos in 2018. Lowe was held to a single in the nightcap.

Nick Anderson pitched a perfect ninth in the first game to record his third save.

