With two runs Guerrero, lifts Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Orioles

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

With two runs Guerrero, lifts Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Orioles

Jonah Bronstein
BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Buffalo, New York, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field on Jan. 27, 2021.

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Four of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez and Reese McGuire. It was the Blue Jays’ 34th game with 10 or more hits, matching the Astros for most in the majors.

Story continues below advertisement

Ross Stripling (3-4) earned his first win in four starts, allowing two runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Patrick Murphy replaced Stripling with runners on the corners and escaped the jam with a strikeout and a double-play grounder. Jordan Romano got three outs for his sixth save.

Guerrero’s two-run double in the third gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead. Guerrero then appeared to score from second on Biggio’s base hit, but Austin Wynns tagged Guerrero’s hand just before he brushed home plate, and the call was overturned by a video review.

Baltimore got one back on Ramon Urias’ RBI double in the fifth, but Biggio made it 5-2 when he doubled home Guerrero and Hernandez in the bottom half.

Orioles starter Jorge Lopez (2-10) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer in the first, breaking a streak of five games without a homer for the Orioles, their longest in nine seasons.

All-star voting

Five Blue Jays advanced to the second round of fan voting to determine starters for the All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13. Toronto’s finalists are: first baseman Guerrero, who led all players with more than 2.7 million votes, second baseman Marcus Semien, the AL vote leader at his position, shortstop Bo Bichette, left fielder Hernandez and center fielder Randal Grichuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Center fielder Cedric Mullins is the Orioles’ lone finalist.

Making moves

Baltimore called up infielder Domingo Leyba, outfielder Ryan McKenna and infielder Urias to fill out the lineup, and optioned right-hander Konner Wade and infielder Stevie Wilkerson to Triple-A Norfolk. Joining them in Norfolk will be right-hander Mickey Jannis, who cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment on Friday.

Trainer’s room

Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps injury after he got hurt running out a bunt single in Saturday’s game. Galvis could be out for a month or two, manager Brandon Hyde said. Mullins had a scheduled day off but pinch-hit in the ninth inning, and 1B Trey Mancini, back this season after treatment for colon cancer, was held out for “a little breather,” Hyde said.

Up next

Orioles: Travel to Houston to start a three-game series Monday, with right-hander Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.27 ERA) scheduled to face Astros right-hander Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.56 ERA).

Blue Jays: Following an off day, they begin a three-game series against Seattle on Tuesday night.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies