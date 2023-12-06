The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the trade had not yet been announced by either team.

It’s the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two years. The three-time All-Star has one season of team control left and is likely to get a salary around $32 million after batting .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres.

San Diego acquired Soto from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer.

Soto joins a Yankees outfield that projects to have fellow All-Star Aaron Judge in centre and newly acquired Alex Verdugo in the other corner. Soto, like Verdugo, adds a left-handed bat to a lineup that was righty heavy for several seasons. Yankees lefties had 55 homers and 171 RBIs last year while righties had 164 homers and 479 RBIs. New York missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.