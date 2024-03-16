Steward Berroa and Daulton Varsho had two hits apiece as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped a 10-9 decision to the New York Yankees in spring-training action Saturday.

New York (9-13) scored five runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-1 advantage. But Toronto (9-10) countered with eight runs of its own over the next three innings, including five in the eighth, for a 9-8 lead.

However, the Yankees scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for the 10-9 advantage.

Berroa and Bo Bichette both homered for Toronto. J.C. Escarra and Giancarlo Stanton also did for New York.

Toronto hosts the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.