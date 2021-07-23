 Skip to main content
Baseball

Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally

Kyle Hightower
BOSTON
The Associated Press
Text Size

Kike Hernandez hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the 10th to rally past the rival New York Yankees 5-4 on a rainy Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th to win it. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.

Matt Barnes (5-2), the sixth Red Sox pitcher of the night, gave up a run in the 10th but got the win. Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.

All of them came on splitters that bounced.

New York took a 4-3 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner that scored Tyler Wade.

Boston quickly tied it in the bottom half thanks in large part to Kriske’s quartet of wild pitches. His first one moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base, and a second pitch in the dirt allowed him to score.

After Bogaerts walked, Kriske’s control issues continued. Two more wild pitches got Bogaerts to third, setting up Renfroe’s game-ending fly to right.

New York took a 3-1 lead into the ninth. But after striking out Christian Vazquez for the first out, Yankees right-hander Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec. One out later, Hernandez tied the game when his double to deep left-center scored Verdugo and pinch-runner Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox came in having totaled 20 runs in back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays. But they were kept at bay early by starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed no runs and three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5⅔ innings.

The Yankees also might have been aided by a 55-minute rain delay in the fifth inning while clinging to a 1-0 lead. The long pause prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull starter Tanner Houck, who had been pitching well in his first major league start since April.

Houck allowed one run and two hits over 4⅔ innings, struck out eight and walked two before taking a seat for the night.

New York took a 1-0 lead into the seventh when Boston loaded the bases for Hernandez with one out after Wade mishandled Michael Chavis’ hard grounder to third.

Hernandez popped out to short center, but it was enough for Verdugo to beat Estevan Florial’s throw home with a headfirst slide to tie the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said several players who went on the COVID-19 injured list before the start of the second half are on track to return soon. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga joined the team in Boston on Thursday. 3B Gio Urshela and LHP Nestor Cortes could rejoin the team this weekend. OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka are on track to join the team prior to next week’s series at Tampa Bay. Promoted RHP Sal Romano from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

Red Sox: Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain and recalled OF/1B Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester.

ROOKIE SIGNINGS

The Red Sox announced the signings of two of their top selections from the MLB amateur draft earlier this month. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, taken fourth overall, and second baseman Tyler McDonough, a third-round pick, both signed their new contracts. Mayer was at Fenway with his family and participated in batting practice before the game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season and look to earn his second straight win over Boston after allowing one run and three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory in New York last week.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19) is coming off snapping a seven-game winless stretch at New York, after going 5⅔ innings and allowing no runs in a 4-1 win over the Yankees last week.

