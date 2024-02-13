Open this photo in gallery: Yariel Rodriguez of Cuba reacts during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Cuba and Australia at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 15, 2023. Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $32-million, five-year contract on Feb. 9, 2024.Toru Hanai/The Associated Press

Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez’s US$32-million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays contains options, escalators and performance bonuses that allow the 26-year-old right-hander to earn up to US$47.5-million as a starter and US$37.5-million as a reliever.

Rodríguez gets an US$8-million signing bonus payable upon approval of the deal by the commissioner’s office, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press.

His deal, announced Friday, calls for salaries of US$2-million this year, US$5-million each in 2025 and 2026 and US$6-million in 2027. Rodríguez has a US$6-million player option for 2028 and if he declines that option, the Blue Jays have a US$10-million club option.

Toronto’s option can escalate up to US$14-million based on innings in the first four seasons: for 2024, US$100,000 each for 60, 70, 80 and 90; for 2025: US$100,000 each for 110, 120, 130 and 140, and US$200,000 apiece for 150, 160, 170 and 180; and for 2026 and 2027: US$100,000 each for 120, 130, 140 and 150, and US$200,000 apiece for 160, 170, 180 and 190.

Rodríguez can earn US$250,000 in performance bonuses for games finished this year: US$50,000 each for 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.

For 2025-27, he can earn US$50,000 each for 30, 40 and 50 games finished and US$100,000 for 60.

His innings bonuses are US$100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170 in 2025, and US$100,000 apiece for 140, 150, 160, 170 and 180 from 2026-28.

Rodríguez will become a free agent when the contract expires.

He was 6-2 with a 1.15 ERA over 56 relief appearances in 2022 with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League. He struck out 60 and walked 18 over 54⅔ innings.

He had a 2.45 ERA over 7⅓ innings for Japan in last year’s World Baseball Classic, then sat out the season in anticipation of moving to Major League Baseball as a free agent. Rodríguez was 10-10 with a 3.03 ERA and six saves over three seasons with the Dragons.