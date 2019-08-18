 Skip to main content

Baseball Yusei Kikuchi throws two-hitter as Mariners shut out Blue Jays 7-0

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Yusei Kikuchi throws two-hitter as Mariners shut out Blue Jays 7-0

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi never allowed a runner past second base, struck out eight and retired the final 17 Toronto batters in order on Sunday.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Yusei Kikuchi threw a complete-game shutout, and his Seattle Mariners clubbed four home runs in a 7-0 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Japanese left-handed pitcher gave up only two hits in his outing and never allowed a runner past second base. Kikuchi (5-8) struck out eight Blue Jays and retired his final 17 batters in order.

The Blue Jays were without Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The rookie third baseman left Saturday’s game after two innings with some left-knee discomfort. An MRI revealed no severe damage.

Story continues below advertisement

He tweaked his knee cutting off a groundball in the second inning of a 4-3 loss. Guerrero suffered a left-knee strain that kept him out of the lineup in double-A last summer but this ailment is unrelated.

Guerrero has been listed as day-to-day with no timetable for his return. The Blue Jays have been cautious with Guerrero all season, even when healthy.

Toronto has Monday off before beginning a three-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

After the good vibrations of splitting the four-game series with the New York Yankees and winning the first two against the Texas Rangers, Toronto dropped three of its last four games to finish the 10-game homestand at 5-5.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, who hit the game-winning homer in Saturday’s game, swatted his 16th to right field in the second inning off Toronto opener Wilmer Font (3-3).

Seattle checked in with three runs in the fourth inning off Toronto pitcher Thomas Pannone. Austin Nola led off the inning with a solo blast to right field and then catcher Tom Murphy smacked a two-run shot with Daniel Vogelbach aboard.

Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton added a homer to centre field in the seventh inning to increase his team’s lead to 5-0. Broxton scored again in the ninth inning. He drew a leadoff walk and was driven home on Dylan Moore’s double down the right-field line.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore scored on Tim Lopes single to centre.

The only time the Blue Jays threatened was a leadoff double to left field in the third inning from Guerrero’s replacement, Brandon Drury. But Kikuchi coaxed Danny Jansen into a fly ball to left field. Billy McKinney then popped to short and a line drive to short from Bo Bichette stranded Drury at second base.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter