Gregg Zaun apologizes after being fired by Sportsnet for inappropriate comments

Former Sportsnet broadcaster Gregg Zaun is apologizing for "any harm or distress" his comments may have caused his female colleagues.
The "absolute apology" – issued today by his Toronto-based lawyer Stuart Ducoffe – comes four days after he was fired for what Sportsnet called "inappropriate behaviour and comments."
Sportsnet says it received complaints about Zaun's behaviour from female employees.
Zaun says he has done a lot of "soul searching" and accepts responsibility for "the harm caused by my language."
Zaun's dismissal comes at a time when allegations of sexual harassment are widespread in the film industry, politics and the newsroom with prominent figures such as producer Harvey Weinstein, broadcaster Charlie Rose and "Today" show host Matt Lauer among those accused.
The former Toronto Blue Jays catcher began a part-time broadcasting career with Sportsnet following the 2006 season. He initially signed a two-year deal as a MLB studio analyst with Sportsnet in 2011 and continued working with the network until his termination.
