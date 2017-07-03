The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Miguel Montero and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Montero has a .286 average with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season. He was designated for assignment last Wednesday after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan has played in 1,149 big-league games since making his debut with Arizona in 2006. Montero spent parts of nine seasons with the Diamondbacks and was in his third season with the Cubs.

Montero’s time in Chicago will be remembered for a huge hit late in Game 7 of the World Series that helped end the Cubs’ famous championship drought last fall. But tensions had been simmering since spring training over his role, and he had thrown out just one of 31 potential base stealers this season.

He joins a 37-44 Toronto team that entered Monday’s game in New York on a four-game losing skid. The Blue Jays made it to the American League Championship Series the last two years but have spent most of this season in the East division basement.

The Blue Jays transferred outfielder Darrell Ceciliani to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

