Blue Jays acquire right-hander Sam Gaviglo from Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Sam Gaviglo from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Gaviglo, 27, posted a 4-5 record and 4.36 earned-run average in 16 games last season with both the Royals and Seattle Mariners.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound pitcher has a 37-42 record and 4.03 ERA over seven minor-league seasons. He has been optioned and will report to minor-league camp.

Story continues below advertisement

To make room on the 40-man roster Toronto has designated left-hander Matt Dermody for assignment.