In this March 13, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson takes practice swings before his turn in the batting cage before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Dunedin, Fla. (Chris O'Meara/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays activated third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the disabled list before Friday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Donaldson, the 2015 American League most valuable player, missed six weeks with a calf injury.

Tulowitzki, a five-time all-star, missed five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Donaldson was set to bat second on Friday, with Tulowitzki batting seventh.

Donaldson hit 37 homers last year and drove in 99 runs while Tulowitzki had 24 homers and 79 RBIs.

The injury-plagued Blue Jays struggled out of the gate this season.

The 21-26 team has showed signs of improved play of late, taking a three-game winning streak into the series opener against the Rangers at Rogers Centre.

