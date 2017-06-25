Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues, and Toronto avoided a sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-2 Sunday.

Jose Bautista homered and drove in a season-high four runs and Francisco Liriano earned his 100th career victory.

Osuna didn’t pitch in a save situation on Friday night, and the Blue Jays’ bullpen let a game get away. On Saturday, the 22-year-old reliever said he was out of sorts mentally and feeling anxious.

Osuna returned to the mound in a non-save spot and gave up an infield single while getting the last three outs.

Bautista hit a two-run, 450-foot homer in the fifth that tied it. He walked with the bases loaded in a five-run sixth and singled home Kevin Pillar, who had three hits, in the seventh.

Liriano (4-3) allowed two runs on six hits while pitching into the seventh. He improved to 100-95 in 12 seasons with Toronto, Minnesota, the White Sox and Pittsburgh.

The Blue Jays scored five runs off relievers Scott Alexander (0-2) and Peter Moylan, who combined to face six batters and retire none. Josh Donaldson’s two-run double was the key hit in the sixth.

Royals starter Jason Hammel left after five innings and 105 pitches. He gave up five hits and struck out six.

Jorge Bonifacio homered in the first for the Royals. He doubled in the fourth and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single.

