The Toronto Blue Jays have designated veteran reliever Jason Grilli for assignment.

The 40-year-old right-hander has struggled this season, posting a 2-4 record and a 6.97 earned-run average over 20 2/3 innings.

The Jays acquired Grilli from the Atlanta Braves last season, and he enjoyed success as the set-up man to closer Roberto Osuna as Toronto advanced to the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Jays also optioned outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Smith and reinstated outfielder Ezequiel Carrera from the disabled list.

