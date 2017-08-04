Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Houston Astros’ Marwin Gonzalez hits a three-run home run against the Blue Jays on Aug. 4, 2017. (Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports)
HOUSTON — The Associated Press

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Marwin Gonzalez added a three-run shot as part of a nine-run fourth inning, and the Houston Astros snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Tyler White had four hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth and a solo drive in the eighth, and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Every Astro hitter had at least one hit.

Yuli Gurriel had a two-run homer in the first, an RBI single in the third and also finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Brad Peacock (10-1) allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits with six strikeouts in six innings for his seventh straight win.

Cesar Valdez (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings in his second straight rough start.

