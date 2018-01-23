Blue Jays make Curtis Granderson signing official

The Toronto Blue Jay have confirmed the signing of free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson to a one-year contract worth US$5,000,000.

His arrival was first reported a week ago but the American League team made it official Tuesday.

"I'm going to be headed up north this year," Granderson said of Toronto in a video posted on social media. "It's been a great place to play up in Canada. I look forward to it."

The 36-year-old Granderson hit .212 in 2017 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .775 in 147 games with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Chicago native, entering his 15th season in the majors, is a three-time all-star (2009, 2011, and 2012) and was the 2016 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award. The award is given annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Granderson previously played for the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. The left-handed hitter has a career batting average of .252 with 319 home runs.

With Kevin Pillar expected to remain the every-day centre-fielder, Granderson will join newly acquired Randal Grichuk and holdovers Ezequiel Carrera and Steve Pearce in bidding for outfield playing time with the Jays.

Toronto lost veteran right-fielder Jose Bautista to free agency.