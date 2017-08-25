All dressed up and nowhere to go. It has kind of been that way all season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Friday night throughout Major League Baseball marked the beginning of Players Weekend, with the participants decked out in jazzy, new uniforms with their chosen nicknames on the back if they so desired.

The double-blue uniforms sported by the Blue Jays on Friday night, for their game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, looked as though they were castoff football jerseys of the Toronto Argonauts.

And on the backs, Ryan Goins was ‘Go Go’; Josh Donaldson ‘Bringer Of Rain’; Jose Bautista ‘Joey Bats’; and Kevin Pillar ‘Pill’. And on it went.

But the fancy haberdashery did nothing for the Blue Jays’ continued downward spiral – they might as well be wearing rags – as they got spanked 6-1 by the Minnesota Twins. It was Toronto’s second loss in a row and sixth in its past seven games.

Those visions of a possible American League wild card playoff spot have faded out of view.

Toronto manager John Gibbons, whose idea of dressing up is pulling on a pair of cowboy boots emblazoned with the U.S. flag, was rather blasé about the nickname promotion.

“Ahhh, you know, I’m kind of old fashioned” he said when asked how he felt about it all.

Not everybody’s choice of a nickname was popular among the fans.

Twitter exploded in outrage when Bartolo Colon, the 44-year-old ageless wonder who started – and won – for the Twins, wore a jersey bearing the nickname ‘Morales’.

The portly pitcher is widely known throughout baseball circles as ‘Big Sexy’, a moniker he has trademarked. But instead of that Colon opted to go with a jersey handle that paid tribute to his deceased mother.

And Colon would go out and hold the Blue Jays to one run off nine hits over 6.2 innings to improve to 6-10 on the year. And he did not strike out a solitary Blue Jay along the way.

“The old man got us, that’s for sure” Gibbons acknowledged after the game. “He just picks the plate apart.”

With ‘Happer’ getting the start for the Blue Jays – J.A. Happ – it seemed as though the pitching matchup might favour the home side.

But ‘Happer’ was more ‘Hapless’ and was punished in a three-run third inning that opened up a 3-0 Minnesota lead that paved the way for a rather easy Twins’ victory.

One of the only upside from the Blue Jays’ perspective was the 35th home run by Justin Smoak – Moakey on this night – which established a franchise record for the most home runs in a single season by a switch-hitter. Smoak finished 3-for-4 with a walk.

While the Blue Jays have not made anything official, it would appear that pitcher Joe Biagini, who was optioned to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo on Aug. 4, will get the start against Minnesota on Sunday.

Biagini was spotted throwing a bullpen session at Rogers Centre before Friday’s game.

The manager allowed that it was “a possibility, a real possibility,” that Biagini would get the Sunday start in the series finale.

Following yet another uninspiring road trip – 1-5 against the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Rays – the Blue Jays limped home for the start of a six-game homestand, their AL wild card dreams in a shambles.

Toronto started play on Friday in last place in the AL East, five games back in the wild card race with six teams with better records also in the hunt.

It has got to the point where Gibbons has stopped taking questions about his team’s wild card chances.

But it is clear that Gibbons would love to trade places with the Twins, who came to Toronto in the thick of a playoff race, holding down the second AL wild card spot.

It has been a pretty good season for a team whose postseason chances at the beginning of spring training were pegged as low as 2 per cent on some Internet sports sites.

“I tip my hat to them because I don’t think anybody expected them to be there at the end,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons opted to have Donaldson handle the designated hitting duties Friday night with Bautista slotting in at third base. Kendrys Morales, the regular DH, was not in the starting lineup.

“He needs a DH day,” Gibbons said of Donaldson, who has made 76 starts at third base this season and another two at shortstop. “It’s late in the season.

“It’s too bad you’ve got to take Morales out. But we got to protect him a little bit, too.”

Of course, Gibbons did not want to take Donaldson’s bat out of play. He has been lethal against Minnesota, hitting a career .382 with 13 home runs and 35 runs batted in in 33 games.

Friday night not so much as Donaldson went 0-for-5.

Report Typo/Error