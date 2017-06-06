The Toronto Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right knee injury.

The team said Travis has a bone bruise as well as a cartilage injury. He will undergo further testing.

Travis had surgery on his right knee last November to remove a small flap of cartilage and missed most of spring training while rehabbing.

The 26-year-old got off to a slow start to the season but turned things around over the last month. He is batting .259 with 18 doubles – 16 of them in May – and 24 runs batted in through 50 games.

Report Typo/Error