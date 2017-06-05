Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.P. Howell takes part in a drill during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed reliever J.P. Howell on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder tightness on Monday.

Howell, who signed a free-agent deal with Toronto in February, is on the DL for a second time this season. The 34-year-old went on the 10-day DL with left shoulder soreness on April 8 and returned on April 25.

Howell is 1-1 with an 8.31 earned-run average through 13 appearances (8 2/3 innings) for Toronto this year.

He has a 3.83 career ERA over 12 years in the major leagues.

In a corresponding roster move, the Blue Jays selected the contract of left-hander Jeff Beliveau. Beliveau is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA through 32 innings for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

