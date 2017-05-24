The Toronto Blue Jays placed Anthony Alford on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a wrist injury and recalled fellow outfielder Dwight Smith from triple-A Buffalo.

Alford picked up his first big-league hit in a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. He hit a pinch-hit double in the seventh inning off reliever Rob Scahill.

Alford suffered a left hamate fracture, the Blue Jays announced before Wednesday’s matinee at Milwaukee. The hamate is a wedge-shaped carpal bone on the outside of the wrist.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Alford suffered the injury.

He remained in Tuesday’s game after his pinch-hit appearance. Alford recorded one more at-bat and played three innings in the outfield.

Smith played in two games with the Blue Jays earlier this season. He has a .316 batting average with four homers and 21 RBIs over 38 games with the Bisons.

