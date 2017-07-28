Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Blue Jays’ Troy Tulowitzki is helped off the field by trainers after injuring his ankle in the third inning against the Angels on July 28, 2017. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a sprained right ankle.

Tulowitzki hurt his ankle when he stepped awkwardly on first base after trying to run out a groundout in the third inning.

Tulowitzki’s right foot looked to have caught the back of first baseman C.J. Cron’s foot and part of the base at the same time as he stepped down before his ankle rolled over.

The 32-year-old needed to be helped off the field by team staff after briefly lying on the field in pain.

Tulowitzki has played in 65 games this season and missed time in April and May with a strained right hamstring.

He entered Friday’s contest batting .250 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

