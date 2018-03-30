 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to undergo surgery on both feet

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to undergo surgery on both feet

Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki leans on a batting cage at spring training in Dunedin, Fla. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will undergo foot surgery next week to remove bone spurs, general manager Ross Atkins said Friday.

Tulowitzki, who was placed on the 60-day disabled list this week, will have the procedure done Monday. Atkins said he could be back on the field in eight weeks.

Atkins added that both bone spurs are attached to Tulowitzki's Achilles tendons. The surgery will remove the spurs and leave the tendons intact.

Story continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old all-star hasn't played since sustaining a right ankle injury last July after his foot landed on Angels first baseman C.J. Cron's heel at the bag.

Atkins said Tulowitzki was bothered by the bone spurs after rehabilitating the initial injury. The shortstop consulted with five different foot and ankle specialists and decided on surgery after "conservative treatments" didn't work.

Speaking before Friday night's home game against New York, Atkins also said the team plans on using third baseman Josh Donaldson as a designated hitter until his "dead arm phase" lifts.

The 2015 American League most valuable player was affected by weakness in his throwing arm during Thursday's season-opening loss to the Yankees.

Donaldson said after the game that he wasn't experiencing any pain in his shoulder.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.