 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Blue Jays to honour Halladay before 2018 home opener

Blue Jays to honour Halladay before 2018 home opener

Roy Halladay throws against the New York Yankees during a game in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2009.

MIKE CASSESE/REUTERS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays will honour the life and career of former star pitcher Roy Halladay in a pre-game ceremony before their 2018 home opener.

The Blue Jays said details of the ceremony, as well as additional honours in Halladay's memory, will be made available in the coming months.

Halladay died Nov. 7 at age 40 when the private plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-time Cy Young Award winner played for the Blue Jays from 1998-2009 and for Philadelphia from 2009-13, going 203-105 with a 3.38 earned-run average.

He pitched a perfect game and a post-season no-hitter while with the Phillies.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.