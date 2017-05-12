What’s a self-respecting general manager to do? Just grin and bear it.

Such is the plight of Ross Atkins, the GM of the brittle Blue Jays, who is almost afraid to wake up these days to see what latest catastrophe has befallen his down-in-the-dumps baseball team.

Toronto’s rapidly expanding injury report through the first six weeks of the season should be required reading for budding sports trainers everywhere.

The American League club has been hampered by hamstrings, confounded by calf muscles, busted by blisters and irritated by inflammations.

It is no wonder the Blue Jays were carting an unhealthy 13-21 record into Thursday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. With so many on the disabled list, there is almost nobody left to play the game.

Starter Francisco Liriano is the latest Blue Jay to fall victim to the rash of injuries threatening to sink Toronto’s boat.

“You just deal with it, you know,” shrugged Toronto manager John Gibbons, who has had to become a master of manipulation when it comes to filling out his lineup card.

“It’s an expensive DL, though, I’ll tell you that,” he added wryly.

Forget the boys of summer. The Blue Jays are in danger of becoming the official mascots of the Canadian Medical Association.

Despite the depleted lineup, the Blue Jays continue to battle, riding a five-run fifth inning to a 7-2 win against Seattle, Toronto’s fourth win in its past five games.

Left fielder Steve Pearce stroked a three-run home run in that decisive frame to help back a strong outing from pitcher Marco Estrada, one of the healthy holdovers from the starting rotation.

Estrada pitched a tidy six innings, and allowed two Seattle runs and four hits along with eight strikeouts.

Justin Smoak was also solid, going 3-for-3 with a home run to drive in four of the Toronto runs.

As for Liriano, after a rocky outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians, in which he failed to get out of the third inning, he complained of shoulder fatigue to the club’s medical staff.

Thursday, in the latest of the almost daily trauma bulletins from the team, it was disclosed that Liriano was being placed on the 10-day DL suffering from what is described as left shoulder inflammation.

The Blue Jays can find some solace in that they do not believe Liriano’s shoulder affliction is serious and that he should be good to go once the 10-day respite is over.

Liriano finds himself in good company, joining two other starters who have already decamped in Club DL in Aaron Sanchez (blister/fingernail) and J.A. Happ (elbow). That’s three-fifths of Toronto’s rotation in sick bay.

And it gets worse.

The team is also minus three regulars in catcher Russell Martin (shoulder), shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf).

When you add it up, it works out to roughly $84-million in salaries on the sidelines, about half of Toronto’s payroll.

And that total could have easily risen by another $10-million were it not for the fast recovery powers of designated hitter Kendrys Morales, who has not started the past two games trying to sort out a sore left hammy.

It appears Morales will avoid a DL stint and be available as early as Friday’s game against the Mariners in a pinch hitting role.

With the starters depleted and little in the way of salvation in a pitching-thin minor-league system, the Blue Jays have bolstered the bullpen to nine men by calling up Leonel Campos from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.

“You look back, and we’ve said it many times, we’ve been pretty lucky [avoiding injuries] the last couple of years,” Gibbons said. “And then this year it’s been hitting us. That’s why we’re carrying some extra [bullpen] guys.”

“I think every team is some way is going to deal with some similar rash of injuries,” Atkins said. “We’ve had a lot at one time and it’s somewhat more magnified. But we’ve got to ensure it doesn’t happen again or we’ll have a really hard time digging out.”

Estrada and Marcus Stroman remain the only two healthy holdovers from the rotation that started the season.

On Friday, Joe Biagini will make his second start after being sprung from the bullpen. And on Sunday, Sanchez is expected to be activated from the DL to make what would be just his fourth start of the season.

Triple-A call-up Mike Bolsinger will make his second emergency start of the season for Toronto, filling in for Liriano on Monday when Toronto takes on the Atlanta Braves.

