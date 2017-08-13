Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper reacts after suffering an apparent injury in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Aug 12, 2017. (Michael Owens/USA Today Sports)
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper reacts after suffering an apparent injury in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, on Aug 12, 2017. (Michael Owens/USA Today Sports)

Bryce Harper has 'significant' bone bruise, Nationals hopeful he returns this season Add to ...

Stephen Whyno

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Washington Nationals say Bryce Harper has a “significant” bone bruise in his left knee but no ligament damage, and general manager Mike Rizzo is hopeful the star outfielder will be back this season.

Harper injured his knee when he slipped on first base in the first inning of a rain-delayed game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night. Rizzo said Sunday that Harper had an MRI afterward that showed no structural damage.

Rizzo says there’s no timetable for Harper to return. The team is placing him on the 10-day disabled list and activating outfielder Michael Taylor.

Harper, the 2015 National League MVP, is having another spectacular season for division-leading Washington, hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: MLB game delayed by cat running through outfield (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular