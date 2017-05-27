The Toronto Blue Jays continue to embrace the long ball, clubbing three more home runs, including a grand slam from Devon Travis, in a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

The win was Toronto’s fourth in a row. Justin Smoak (his 11th) and Kendrys Morales (9) also went long for the Blue Jays, who have seven home runs in their past two games and 11 over their past five.

The game marked the return of Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who have both been out of the lineup for more than a month nursing leg injuries.

Travis quickly eradicated a 1-0 Texas lead in the bottom of the second inning, when he smoked a delectable Griffin offering over the left-field wall with the bases loaded. That vaulted the Blue Jays ahead 4-1.

The grand slam was Travis’s second in his career and also extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He has four home runs this season.

It continues to be a monster month for the second baseman, who also doubled in the fourth inning and singled in the sixth. He has a league-leading 18 extra-base hits in May.

The Rangers trailed 7-3 heading into the ninth inning when Roghned Odor, the player Toronto fans love to hate after he decked Jose Bautista with a punch last year, knocked a three-run home run off Toronto reliever Joe Smith with two out to bring Texas to within a run.

Toronto closer Roberto Osuna was summoned from the bullpen and he struck out Mike Napoli to get the save and secure the win.

