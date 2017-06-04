Josh Donaldson celebrated his bobblehead day with a solo homer in the eighth to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The third baseman hit his sixth of the season off reliever Tyler Clippard (0-3) to lead off the bottom of the inning. The ball left his bat at 100 m.p.h. and travelled 384 feet to right centre-field to the delight of the sellout crowd of 46,782 with the Rogers Centre roof closed.

Trailing 2-0, the Blue Jays tied it up on Justin Smoak’s two-run homer in the sixth.

Toronto (28-29) wrapped up its 10-game homestand at 7-3. Next stop is Oakland followed by Seattle.

New York (33-22) finished its seven-game road trip at 3-4. The Yankees return to the Bronx to host Boston and Baltimore.

The game, which drew long lineups hours before first pitch because of the bobblehead giveaway, was a matchup of talented young pitchers with hard-throwing Luis Severino for the Yankees and Marcus Stroman for the Jays.

Severino walked Kevin Pillar to open the game on pitches of 97.1, 96.0, 98.5, 98.8 and 97.7 m.p.h. Pillar then stole second, with catcher Gary Sanchez’s throw pinging off his batting helmet. He was unhurt.

Severino dispatched the next eight batters he faced, with his fastball reaching 99.7 m.p.h., until Pillar singled with two outs in the third. He lasted seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Stroman retired the first seven batters he faced until Chase Headley singled with one out in the third. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one in a 105-pitch outing.

Stroman came into the game on a five-game win streak.

Rookie colossus Aaron Judge showed there’s more to his game than the long ball as the Yankees opened the scoring in the fourth. Judge singled with one out, stole a base, advanced to third on a throwing error and came home on Matt Holliday’s double off the centre-field wall. Stroman needed 26 pitches to get out of the inning.

Brett Gardner made it 2-0 in the sixth when, with men on first and third via a single, walk and sacrifice fly, Holliday beat Devon Travis’ throw to first to negate a double play. Stroman reacted angrily on the mound as the run scored.

After Kendrys Morales singled with two outs in the sixth, Smoak tied it up with one swing as he hammered Severino’s 84th pitch of the day over the centre-field fence. The 429-foot blast, his 14th of the season, ended a 15-inning scoring drought at the hands of the Yankees.

It was the first homer given up by Severino since May 7.

Severino hit Travis on the wrist with a 95 m.p.h. delivery to open the Jays’ half of the seventh. He finished the inning, looking in pain, but gave way to Ryan Goins for the eighth.

Aaron Loup, Joe Smith (2-0) and Roberto Osuna followed Stroman. Osuna struck out Judge, Holliday and Starlin Castro en route to his 13th save.

Toronto outhit New York 7-6.

The Yankees outscored the Jays 24-9 in winning two of the first three games of the series.

After going 8-17 – including a 2-11 start – in a dismal May, the Jays rebounded with an 18-10 May. After Sunday, they are 2-2 in June.

Toronto is 11-18 versus the American League East, as opposed to 17-7 against all other AL opponent.

