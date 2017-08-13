Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run and Ryan Goins doubled to score a pair of first-inning runs as the Toronto Blue Jays cruised to a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ (6-8) struggled in the first allowing a run on three hits, but settled down to allow just one hit over the following five innings for his third straight win. The left-hander tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight and walking three.

Danny Barnes, Leonel Campos, Ryan Tepera and J.P. Howell combined to pitch three scoreless innings in relief.

Chad Kuhl (5-8) allowed five runs – four earned – on four hits over five innings in the loss. The Pirates right-hander struck out six and walked five.

Toronto (56-61) has won four of six on the current 10-game home stand and nine of its last 13 at home overall. Manager John Gibbons also earned his 700th career win as Blue Jays manager.

The Pirates (58-60) have dropped three of their last five.

With one on the first, Donaldson put Kuhl’s fastball into the second deck in left for his 15th home run of the season. Four batters later, Goins’ double to right scored a pair giving the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead.

The two-run double gives Goins 40 runners in scoring position RBIs this season, tying him with Justin Smoak for the team lead.

Toronto took a 5-1 lead later in the first on a double steal by Kevin Pillar and Goins, which saw the Blue Jays shortstop plate.

Darwin Barney and Justin Smoak each added solo home runs to give Toronto a 7-1 cushion.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the top half of the first on an RBI single from David Freese.

