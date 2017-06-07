Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a sweep by beating the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Wednesday.

Frankie Montas (1-1) plunked Kevin Pillar to start the inning and bring up Donaldson, who clobbered a 1-2 fastball and hit a high drive clearing the wall in left-centre.

Liam Hendriks tossed two perfect innings over the eighth and ninth with three strikeouts for the A’s, but Montas couldn’t hold down Donaldson as the 2015 AL MVP hit his seventh homer of the year.

Ryan Tepera (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win, while Roberto Osuna finished for his 14th save.

Pillar hit a three-run homer in the second after Smoak’s solo shot earlier in the inning.

Chad Pinder’s sacrifice fly in the fifth following a leadoff triple by Rajai Davis tied the game at 4. Davis also doubled twice and matched his career high with four hits, doing it for the 10th time and first since last July 2 at Toronto while with Cleveland.

Smoak homered three times in the series to bring his season total to 17, also leading off the second Wednesday against A’s right-hander Jharel Cotton. That came after Oakland went ahead in the bottom of the first on Khris Davis’ RBI double.

Cotton made his first career start against Toronto but is still waiting for his first win since being recalled from the minors on May 27. He allowed four runs and four hits in six innings, struck out four and walked four.

Trevor Plouffe’s leadoff homer in the fourth for Oakland snapped a career-worst 0-for-25 hitting slump — a fourth homer in eight lifetime at-bats facing Toronto starter Francisco Liriano.

The Blue Jays lefty struck out five and walked one in five innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits.

A’s left fielder Khris Davis was the designated hitter for a second straight game after he felt some tightness in his right calf Monday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin was back in the starting lineup after sitting out Tuesday night. He had returned Monday after missing four straight games with a stiff neck.

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien, who had right wrist surgery April 18, swung his own bat for the first time two days after hitting off a tee with a fungo. He plans to hit and throw every other day for now and likely hit live batting practice when the team returns from its upcoming six-game trip. “I’ll have a better idea how I’m feeling,” he said. ... LHP Sean Doolittle, who was set to pitch an inning for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, could rejoin the team this weekend. ... 1B Yonder Alonso had the day off, a precaution to give him two days’ rest with a day off Thursday given he has had a tender wrist. ... Matt Joyce missed his second straight start in RF because of a strained left quadriceps but entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Joe Biagini (1-4, 3.31 ERA) pitches at Seattle on Friday trying to end a stretch of three straight losing decisions, including his last two starts.

Athletics: Following Thursday’s day off, RHP Andrew Triggs (5-5, 3.36) starts at Tampa Bay on Friday night looking to snap a three-start skid. The A’s have a traditional doubleheader Saturday.

