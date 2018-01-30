 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Former MLB GM Kevin Towers dies at 56

Former MLB GM Kevin Towers dies at 56

In this Dec. 7, 2005, file photo, San Diego Padres general manager Kevin Towers, right, peaks during a baseball news conference in Dallas.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

Reuters

Former Major League Baseball general manager Kevin Towers has died following a bout with cancer, MLB confirmed Tuesday morning. He was 56 years old.

Towers was diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer in December 2016. He was serving as special assistant to the GM/player personnel for the Cincinnati Reds at the time of his death.

Towers was general manager for the San Diego Padres from 1992-2009 and held the same role with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2010-14. He also served as a special assignment scout for the New York Yankees for the 2010 season prior to being hired by the D-backs.

Story continues below advertisement

During Towers' tenure, the Padres made it to the World Series in 1998, losing to the Yankees.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.