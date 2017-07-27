Kendrys Morales homered in the ninth to tie the game and Steve Pearce hit a grand slam in the 10th as Toronto rallied for a 8-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon in a combustible game that saw three Blue Jays ejected.

Former Jay Liam Hendriks (3-2) loaded the bases in the 10th on walks to Miguel Montero, Justin Smoak and finally Morales with two outs. Then Pearce hammered home the final nail with a blast deep to left field on a 3-2 count.

Roberto Osuna (3-0) got the win.

It had looked like Marcus Semien’s eighth-inning RBI single would give the Athletics a 4-3 win. But Morales homered in the ninth for the second day in the row to keep things going.

It was his 20th home run of the season and second of the afternoon. Morales, who slammed a walkoff homer Wednesday for a 3-2 Jays win, leads the majors this season with four ninth-inning homers that have helped his team tie or take the lead.

Troy Tulowitzki walked one out later. He was replaced by pinch runner Ezequiel Carrera who moved to third on Darwin Barney’s two-out infield single – only to have the play overturned and inning end on review.

Semien had singled off reliever Ryan Tepera with two outs to score Jaycob Brugman, who singled to open the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch.

Neither team seemed happy with umpire Will Little’s work behind the plate from the get-go and his calls sparked a flashpoint in the fifth inning.

Manager John Gibbons was the first to go, getting the heave-ho for some comments from the dugout.

Pitcher Marcus Stroman and catcher Russell Martin were both dismissed soon after, following Stroman’s season-high sixth walk of the game. Stroman charged home plate and had to be restrained by bench coach DeMarlo Hale as he attempted to get at Little.

It was Gibbons’ fourth ejection of the season, bringing the team total to seven. Stroman and Martin are the first Jays players to be tossed in 2017.

Stroman threw 90 pitches, of which just 52 were strikes.

The sellout crowd of 47,484 at Roger Centre booed the ejections. Chris Smith came into pitch with Miguel Montero catching for Toronto, with Smith registering his first major-league strikeout.

Morales responded with his bat – opening the Jays’ half of the fifth with a solo homer to cut Oakland’s lead to 3-2. It was his 19th homer of the season and second in as many games.

Smoak’s RBI single in the sixth tied the game at 3-3.

Toronto (48-54) had a chance to go ahead in the seventh but Tulowitzki was gunned down at home plate by right-fielder Matt Joyce trying to score from second on a Barney single.

Josh Donaldson also homered – his 10th of the season and first since July 8 – in the first for Toronto.

Stroman, who has been bothered by a raw patch on his finger, gritted his way through the 4 2/3 innings he lasted. He walked four batters in the first two innings and trailed 3-1 after the first. The right-hander faced 16 hitters in the first three innings alone.

Oakland’s Sean Manaea, meanwhile, retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced with Donaldson’s homer the lone blemish.

The six-foot-five left-hander gave up three runs on seven hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

The lunchtime start marked Camp Day, making for a colourful palate in the crowd with the Rogers Centre roof open.

The Jays came into the game looking for a sweep – and their first four-game win streak since a five-game run May 21-27.

The Athletics (44-58) came into the game looking to change their luck, having lost three straight and seven of their last nine to fall a season-low-tying 13 games under .500.

Stroman has been the best of Toronto’s starters this season, posting a 1.06 ERA in his five previous starts. He limited Cleveland to one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings last time out.

The 26-year-old right-hander came into the game having pitched seven-plus innings eight times this season while the other Toronto starters had combined for nine such outings.

But six of his first seven deliveries were balls as he opened the game by yielding a walk and single. Another walk loaded the bases with one out.

Three runs came in on Ryon Healy’s groundout and Bruce Maxwell’s two-run single. A frustrated Stroman slammed his glove down as he returned to the dugout after a 26-pitch inning.

Manager Bob Melvin, in his fourth try, was denied career win No. 1,000. Instead he got loss No. 1,013. Sixty-three others, included eight active managers, have already reached the 1,000-win plateau.

