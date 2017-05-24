Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins hits a grand slam home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins hits a grand slam home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Benny Sieu/USA Today Sports)

Ryan Goins grand slam helps Jays to 8-4 win over Brewers Add to ...

Genaro C. Armas

MILWAUKEE — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Ryan Goins hit his first career grand slam, one of four homers for the Toronto Blue Jays in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays swept the two-game interleague series and wrapped up a seven-game road trip with three straight victories.

Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis and Jose Bautista hit solo shots for the Blue Jays, who have homered in four straight games. Bautista’s towering shot caromed off the Miller Lite sign high above the centre-field wall 400 feet from the plate.

Marcus Stroman (5-2) allowed four hits and a season-high four walks but won his fourth straight game, pitching into the sixth before Domingo Santana’s two-out, three-run homer cut Toronto’s lead to four.

The bullpen ended the afternoon by retiring 10 of the Brewers’ final 11 hitters. Goins’ grand slam in the sixth provided more than enough cushion.

A .202 hitter entering the game, Goins hit an 0-1 pitch from reliever Oliver Drake into the right-field stands to break open what had been a 4-1 game in the top of the sixth. The lefty-hitting Goins left an impression in what might be his last game at shortstop before regular Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) returns from the disabled list.

Matt Garza (2-1) had the worst outing of his season, allowing seven hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned from 2.43 to 3.60 after giving up three homers.

The Brewers lost their third straight game.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular