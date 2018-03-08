 Skip to main content

Guerrero Jr. has four hits in spring training debut for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks his bat during the sixth inning of a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium, in Sarasota, Fla., on March 8, 2018.

Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

SARASOTA, Fla.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four singles in his spring training debut for the Toronto Blue Jays, a 9-3 win at the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 18-year-old third baseman, whose father Vladimir will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, signed with Toronto in July 2015 for a $3.9-million bonus.

He was the designated hitter and had hits in the second inning off Nestor Cortes Jr., in the sixth and seventh against Tim Melville and in the ninth versus Asher Wojciechowski. He also flied out in the fourth against Darren O'Day. He hit .323 with 13 homers and 76 RBIs at a pair of Class A teams last year with a .910 OPS.

"Good looking hitter," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He looks like he has fun playing."

Bo Bichette, a son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette, had two hits and drove in two runs for Toronto. The Blue Jays' Anthony Alford had two doubles and his second triple. Aaron Sanchez allowed one run in three innings and struck out five.

