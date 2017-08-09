Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce circles the bases after hitting a home run in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 2, 2017. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Ronald Blum

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to acquire outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been announced.

Bruce is hitting .256 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs for the Mets, who at 50-61 are 11 games under .500 for the first time in three years. New York is 16 1/2 games behind Washington in the NL East.

Bruce was acquired from Cincinnati at last year’s trade deadline. He has a $13-million salary this year and can become a free agent after the World Series.

Cleveland, seeking its first World Series title since 1948, lost Game 7 of last year’s World Series to the Chicago Cubs and leads the AL Central.

The agreement was first reported by Fox.

While Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was July 31, a player can be dealt if he goes through waivers unclaimed.

