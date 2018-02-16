 Skip to main content

Jaime Garcia agrees to $10-million deal with Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jaime Garcia throws in Dunedin, Fla. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS

DUNEDIN, Fla.
The Associated Press

Left-hander Jaime Garcia and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $10-million, one-year contract that includes a 2019 team option.

Garcia gets $8-million this year as part of the deal announced Thursday and Toronto has a $10-million option with a $2 million buyout. He can earn an additional $2-million annually in performance bonuses based on innings and would get the full amount at 180.

The 31-year-old had a $12-million salary last season, when he went 5-10 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 starts for Atlanta, Minnesota and the New York Yankees.

Garcia is 67-55 in his big league career with a 3.69 ERA in 185 games.

Toronto entered spring training with some uncertainty at the fifth starter spot behind Aaron Sanchez, Marcus Stroman, Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ.

