Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs hits a two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning on August 18, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (David Banks/Getty Images)
John Jackson

CHICAGO — The Associated Press

Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh inning and allowed a run, Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday in a rare interleague matchup.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Victor Caratini went 3 for 3, and Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. each had an RBI single for Chicago.

Arrieta (13-8) allowed one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 25th save.

Ryan Goins had a two-run single and Kevin Pillar added an RBI double to highlight a three-run eighth for the Blue Jays. Miguel Montero, who began the season with the Cubs, went 2 for 4 with a run scored against his former team.

