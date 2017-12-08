Japanese star pitcher-hitter Shohei Ohtani to join Los Angeles Angels

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout.
Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams.
Agent Nez Balelo said the 2016 Japanese MVP "felt a true bond with the Angels."
The Angels will have to pay the $20-million posting fee Nippon Ham Fighters, but not a huge salary. Ohtani will sign a minor league contact and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money.
Ohtani was 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA this year, and was slowed by thigh and ankle injuries. He hit .332 in 65 games with eight homers and 31 RBIs.
The Angels went 80-82 this year and missed the playoffs.
