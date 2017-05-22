Josh Donaldson went 0 for 2 in his first rehab appearance for class-A Dunedin on Monday while Troy Tulowitzki, in his fourth rehab game, went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Donaldson, who has been out since April 14 with a calf injury, reached base on a hit by pitch in his first at-bat, then struck out over his next two plate appearances.

The 2015 American League MVP started the game at third base and batted second in the lineup. Tulowitzki started at shortstop and hit third.

Tulowitzki has been sidelined since April 21 with a right hamstring strain.

The Dunedin Blue Jays lost the game 13-6 to the Fort Myers Miracle, Boston’s class-A affiliate.

Toronto starts a two-game series with the Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

