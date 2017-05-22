Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Josh Donaldson takes practice swings before his turn in the batting cage before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Dunedin, Fla., March 13, 2017. (Chris O'Meara/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Josh Donaldson takes practice swings before his turn in the batting cage before a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Dunedin, Fla., March 13, 2017.

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

The injury-riddled Toronto Blue Jays may be getting back two key players soon.

The Jays confirmed on their Twitter account that third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki would play for class-A Dunedin Monday night in a rehab assignment.

Donaldson will be making his first rehab appearance. He has been out since April 14 with a calf injury.

Tulowitzki will be playing in his fourth rehab game. He is 3-for-8 with two RBIs so far in his rehab assignment.

The Blue Jays start a two-game series with the Brewers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

