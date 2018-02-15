Jays’ Marcus Stroman loses arbitration case

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman learned Thursday that he lost his arbitration case and will be paid $6.5 million in 2018.

Stroman had requested $6.9 million. He was paid $3.4 million when he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA last season.

Stroman was disappointed to lose his case and apparently dismayed over some of the arguments the Blue Jays presented during the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

"I kill myself daily for my family, friends, fans, and teammates. Work ethic beyond elite. More of the same going forward. Less communication with anyone trying to take away from that. I'm turning all the way up this year! #HDMH," he wrote on Twitter.