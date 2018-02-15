 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Jays’ Marcus Stroman loses arbitration case

Jays’ Marcus Stroman loses arbitration case

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) pitches during the workout at the Bobby Mattick Training Center, Feb. 15, 2018.

Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports

Reuters

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman learned Thursday that he lost his arbitration case and will be paid $6.5 million in 2018.

Stroman had requested $6.9 million. He was paid $3.4 million when he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA last season.

Stroman was disappointed to lose his case and apparently dismayed over some of the arguments the Blue Jays presented during the hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

"I kill myself daily for my family, friends, fans, and teammates. Work ethic beyond elite. More of the same going forward. Less communication with anyone trying to take away from that. I'm turning all the way up this year! #HDMH," he wrote on Twitter.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.