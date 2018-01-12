 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Jays sign Josh Donaldson to one-year, $23-million contract: reports

Josh Donaldson #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on Sept. 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

There are multiple reports that the Toronto Blue Jays have signed star third baseman Josh Donaldson to a $23-million (U.S.), one-year contract.

The reported salary would make Donaldson the highest paid player on the Blue Jays.

Donaldson was eligible for arbitration after this season.

The three-time all-star and 2015 American League MVP has a .285 batting average with 111 home runs and 300 runs batted in over three seasons in Toronto.

Earlier, the Jays announced they have avoided arbitration with outfielder Ezequiel Carrera and left-hander Aaron Loup, signing the pair to one-year contracts for 2018.

Carrera, who hit .282 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs last season, signed for $1.9-million. Loup, who went 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 70 games, signed for $1.8.

Toronto's other arbitration eligible players are right-handers Dominic Leone, Roberto Osuna, Aaron Sanchez and Marcus Stroman, outfielder Kevin Pillar and second baseman Devon Travis.

