Devon Travis and Luke Maile hit two-run homers as the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

Travis’s fifth homer of the year was a tiebreaking rainbow shot in the seventh inning off Wandy Peralta (2-1). Maile hit his second homer of the season two frames earlier off Reds starter Tim Adleman.

Starter Mike Bolsinger pitched into the sixth inning to help Toronto (26-27) win for the eighth time in nine games. Jason Grilli (2-4) worked one inning of relief for the win and Roberto Osuna survived a nervous ninth before nailing down his 11th save.

Toronto has gone 5-1 on its 10-game homestand, which continues Thursday night with the opener of a four-game series against the American League East division-leading New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays have won six straight interleague games and improved to 15-12 at Rogers Centre this season.

The Reds (24-28) took an early lead once again as Toronto native Joey Votto homered in the first inning for the second straight game. The two-run shot was his 14th homer of the season.

The Blue Jays responded by putting runners on the corners in the bottom half after singles by Ezequiel Carrera and Jose Bautista. Kendrys Morales hit a sacrifice fly to bring Carrera home and halve the deficit.

Bolsinger issued back-to-back walks to open the second inning and the Reds took advantage. Jose Peraza drove in Scott Schebler with a ground-rule double to make it 3-1.

Russell Martin led off the bottom half of the frame with a single and moved to second on a Chris Coghlan walk. Adleman recovered by picking off Martin before getting Maile on a flyout and Travis on a strikeout.

In the fifth, Maile turned on a first-pitch fastball to tie the game. Ryan Goins came home ahead of him after reaching on a bunt single.

Bolsinger steadied himself after a so-so start and was pulled with one out in the sixth. Manager John Gibbons turned to Aaron Loup to face a couple of left-handed batters and the veteran southpaw fanned them both.

Bolsinger allowed four hits, three earned runs and four walks while striking out seven.

Travis worked a full count before his two-run blast. He has hits in 14 of his last 15 games.

In the ninth, Schebler led off by taking Osuna’s first pitch deep for his 16th homer of the year. Tucker Barnhart reached on a one-out single and Patrick Kivlehan came on as a pinch-runner.

Peraza hit a potential double-play ball but it went under the usually sure-handed Goins at shortstop to put runners on the corners. Peraza stole second but Osuna struck out Billy Hamilton and Zack Cozart.

Toronto infielders Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki were given rest days after playing the night before. Both players returned to the lineup this week after stints on the disabled list.

Adleman pitched six innings and had five strikeouts. He gave up six hits, three earned runs and two walks.

Announced attendance was 44,058 and the game took two hours 53 minutes to play.

