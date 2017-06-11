Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three RBIs, J.A. Happ rediscovered the form that made him a 20-game winner last season with six shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Sunday.

Donaldson and the Blue Jays knocked out Seattle starter James Paxton (5-1) after just four innings, handing him his first loss of the season and sending the thousands of Toronto fans from western Canada back north of the border after their team won two of three this weekend.

Donaldson went opposite-field for his eighth homer of the season on a 2-0 pitch. He finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Happ (1-4) picked up his first win of the season in impressive fashion, skating around Seattle getting runners into scoring position but never allowed the big hit. Seattle twice had runners at third base with two outs, but Happ struck out Taylor Motter to end the second inning and got a groundout from Kyle Seager to end the third.

Happ allowed six hits but struck out eight in getting his first win since last Sept. 20. Toronto used six relievers to finish off its fourth shutout of the season, with closer Roberto Osuna getting Mitch Haniger for the final out and his 16th save.

Seattle was shut out for the sixth time.

Paxton was trying to become the eighth starting pitcher in club history to win his first six decisions of the season, but was off from the start. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, but had just one clean inning before getting pulled after the fourth.

Paxton allowed eight hits and walked three. He has pitched more than 5 1/3 innings just once since April 15.

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez made his second rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He retired the first 14 batters before giving up a walk and a double. Hernandez allowed just one hit and struck out five, throwing 64 pitches. He’s expected to make one more rehab start before rejoining the Mariners.

Seattle activated Haniger from the 10-day DL before Sunday’s game. Haniger had been out since April 26 with a strained oblique after a scorching start to the season. He was 0 for 4 in his return. OF Boog Powell was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

