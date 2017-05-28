It was the promotional Country Day at Rogers Centre on Sunday, which always tickles the fancy of Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

The hurtin’ music was being laid on thick over the venue’s public-address system in honour of the occasion, everything from Johnny Cash to Carrie Underwood to Jason Aldean.

A good-ol’ boy from Texas, Gibbons comes naturally to his acceptance of the genre as a suitable form of listening entertainment, although he is just as prone to crank up the likes of Bon Jovi, Rush – or even Triumph! – on the sound system when the mood strikes.

This day however was special for Gibbons – and not just because the roof at Rogers Centre was open for the first time this season and his team had a chance to sweep away the dreaded Rougned Odor and the Texas Rangers.

The country-alt band Southtown was entertaining the early arrivers at Rogers Centre and the group just happens to be fronted by Jordan Gibbons, the manager’s 24-year-old daughter.

Southtown is currently on tour and the night before opened for the Rheostatics at the iconic Horseshoe Tavern in downtown Toronto.

And while the pre-game music might have been music to Gibbons’ ears, the events that unfolded later in the game – well, not so much.

Joe Biagini, in his fifth appearance in a starting role out of the bullpen, enjoyed his longest outing to date – six innings where he allowed just two runs while scattering seven hits.

But the outing was wasted by a lethargic Toronto offence that could not generate much of anything against Texas starter Andrew Cashner, who led the way in a 3-1 Rangers victory, who snapped a five-game losing skid.

Cashner was solid, going seven innings and limiting Toronto to one run off five hits to nudge his record to 2-4 on the season.

Despite the loss, it was still a successful weekend for the Blue Jays, who walked off with a 2-1 series victory over the Rangers. The Blue Jays came in riding a season-tying best five-game win streak after topping Texas 3-1 on Saturday on the strength of Jose Bautista’s three-run home run in the fifth inning.

With the Rangers now being dispatched, the Blue Jays will welcome Toronto-native Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds to town for a three-game swing, beginning Monday night.

Along with the musical stylings of Southtown, the Country Day festivities also included the giveaway of blue-colored cowboy hats to the first 15,000 customers to enter through the gates.

Once inside, fans could also participate in some line dancing if the mood struck or play a game of ring toss with cowboy boots acting as the pegs.

Kevin Pillar struck the right chords early for the Blue Jays, his line-shot to left leading off the first inning going for a double, snuffing a 0-for-12 hitless streak in the process.

Pillar took third on a ground out and then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bautista to provide Toronto with a quick 1-0 lead.

Texas drew even in the third when a Jonathan Lucroy grounder through the middle scored Elvis Andrus from second base.

The Rangers seized a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Joey Gallo launched his 15th home run of the season, taking Biagini over the wall in left-centre.

Forced into the rotation after injuries to J.A. Happ, Aaron Sanchez and Francisco Liriano, Biagini was effective and probably deserved better after his 95-pitch afternoon.

It is anticipated that Happ, a 20-game winner a year ago who had only pitched in three games in 2017 before being felled by elbow soreness, will mark his return to the Blue Jays on Tuesday with the start against the Reds.

Dominic Leone came on in relief of Biagini in the seventh and was wobbly, allowing a one-out single to Andrus, his third hit of the game, and then a double to Nomar Mazara.

With runners at second and third, Leone then served up a wild pitch that brought in the third Texas run.

Report Typo/Error