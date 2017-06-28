Marcus Stroman, backed by just enough offence from his teammates, blanked the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night to put the Toronto Blue Jays back in their series.

Stroman shrugged off his last two starts, in which he surrendered three home runs in each game while losing both, to smoothly cruise through 7 2/3 shutout innings in a 4-0 Jays win. That evened the series with the Jays’ American League East Division rivals at one win each in front of 38,847 fans at Rogers Centre.

Stroman was never seriously in trouble in running his record to 8-4. He allowed just five hits, struck out eight batters and walked one. Roberto Osuna came on in the ninth inning to retire the side but was not in a save situation.

Jays manager John Gibbons said he was not concerned about Stroman’s troubles with the long ball because it happens occasionally to pitchers who rely on the sinker. At times they find themselves letting their curves float up in the strike zone.

“Generally that’s what happens to them all when that ball comes up, especially when he’s a sinker-baller,” Gibbons said. “They elevate it. That’s definitely what happened in Texas.”

Stroman’s ability to put such outings in the rear-view mirror served him well against the Orioles.

“Yeah, generally he moves on from his last start,” Gibbons said. “He’s very focused. They’re all going to get roughed up now and then. It’s hard to dominate. [No pitcher] has those years when they just run it.”

Another trouble spot for the Blue Jays, hitting with runners in scoring position, was also dealt with in Wednesday’s win, although it was the home run that started the offence rolling.

Jose Bautista, who went into the game hitting .400 since Gibbons moved him to the lead-off spot six games earlier, led off the first with his 14th home run of the season. The RBI was Bautista’s 737th as a Blue Jay, which moved him into fourth place in franchise history. He knocked in another run in the fourth to move within two of George Bell, who is third on the franchise’s career RBI list.

The Jays broke the game open in the fourth off Orioles starter Wade Miley (3-6) with first baseman Justin Smoak continuing his bid for a spot in the All-Star Game. Smoak drilled his 21st home run of the season, a career high, to straightaway centre field. The 430-foot shot looked like it was still climbing when it went over the fence.

Two more runs came in the fourth when designated hitter Kendrys Morales walked and consecutive singles from Steve Pearce and Kevin Pillar loaded the bases. After second baseman Darwin Barney flied out, Bautista hit a sharp grounder that Baltimore shortstop Paul Janish could not handle cleanly. His toss to second base failed to get Pillar, and a bad throw meant Bautista was safe at first with two runs scoring.

While Bautista did not get a hit, he did drive in a run with runners on base, which has been a problem with the Jays. Gibbons admitted at least some of his players have been pressing in that situation.

“Guys definitely grind harder, especially when you’re struggling with that,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been in a rut with that, that’s no secret.

“Guys do press, even the guys who been very successful in the game. They’re human beings, they’re aware of it. They’re trying to get it done. A lot of times that can work against you.”

There was good news from Florida, where pitcher Aaron Sanchez, coming back from blister problems on his right hand, threw 66 pitches in a rehab start for the minor-league Dunedin Blue Jays. He allowed three runs, but Gibbons said there were “no issues at all with the finger, which is the important thing.”

Sanchez is expected to make another rehab start on Sunday, either with Dunedin or triple-A Buffalo. The plan is to have him back with the Jays by next week.

The Jays welcomed outfielder Michael Saunders back – sort of. They signed the 30-year-old Victoria native to a minor-league deal on Wednesday. He will report to triple-A Buffalo.

Saunders played for the Jays in 2015 and 2016 and became an all-star last year after missing almost the entire 2015 season with a knee injury. While Saunders enjoyed a terrific first half in 2016, hitting .298 with 16 home runs, his game collapsed in the second half and he finished with a .253 average and 24 homers.

He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies of the National League as a free agent but continued to struggle. When the Phillies released him this week, he was hitting .205 and had six home runs. But with four outfielders in Buffalo on the injured list, the Blue Jays needed help at the position.

Gibbons said he was in favour of the signing. “I said, ‘Yeah, send him down to triple-A, see if he can get going. You never know. Mike’s one of the good guys, a real pro.”

