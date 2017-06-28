Marcus Stroman, rocked in his previous two starts in allowing a total of six home runs, tinkered a little with his pitching mechanics and dialed up a shutout on Wednesday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher looked as dominant as he ever has in his fourth Major League Baseball season in raising his record to 8-4. He went a strong seven and two-thirds innings in a 4-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles and walked off the mound to a standing ovation from the 38,847 fans at the Rogers Centre.

“That’s huge,” Stroman said of the show of affection from the fans. “I love this city, man. I feed off their energy. When I see that, it only makes me want to be better for them.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before the game he was not worried about Stroman giving up home runs. Batters were teeing off on his sinker but Gibbons said that happens occasionally to sinker-ballers when they get the pitch too high.

Stroman said he actually tinkered with his two-seam fastball, which allowed him to rely a lot less on his sinker.

“Yeah, I made a few adjustments,” he said. “I’m very big into my own mechanics. I know what to do when things are off. I went back to the mound between starts, looked at a couple things and did the adjustment I needed.”

Stroman was never seriously in trouble against the Jays’ fellow American League East team. He allowed just five hits, struck out eight batters and walked one. Closer Roberto Osuna came on in the ninth inning and struck out the side, another encouraging sign after he said a week ago he was dealing with feelings of anxiety and discomfort on the mound.

Stroman’s ability to put bad outings in the rear-view mirror also served him well against the Orioles.

“Yeah, generally he moves on from his last start,” Gibbons said. “He’s very focused. They’re all going to get roughed up now and then. It’s hard to dominate. [No pitcher] has those years when they just run it.”

The Blue Jays got back on the home-run track after a cold stretch with Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak both taking Orioles starter Wade Miley (3-6) deep.

Bautista, who went into the game hitting .400 since Gibbons moved him to the leadoff spot six games earlier, lead off the first inning with his 14th home run of the season.

The Jays added their final three runs in the fourth, as Smoak continued his bid for a spot in the all-star game. He drilled his 21st home run of the season, a career-high, to straightaway centre field. The 430-foot shot looked like it was still climbing when it went over the fence.

Smoak, who is your classic tight-lipped country boy, allowed it would be a big thrill to make the all-star game but did not have a lengthy explanation for why he is suddenly having a breakout season at 30 years of age. “Honestly, it’s just trying to stay competitive, keep grinding away,” he said.

Two more runs came in the fourth when designated hitter Kendrys Morales walked and consecutive singles from Steve Pearce and Kevin Pillar loaded the bases. After second baseman Darwin Barney flied out, Bautista hit a sharp grounder that Baltimore shortstop Paul Janish could not handle cleanly. His toss to second base failed to get Pillar and a bad throw meant Bautista was safe at first with two runs scoring.

While Bautista did not get a hit, he did drive in a run with runners on base, which has been a problem with the Jays. Gibbons admitted at least some of his players have been pressing in that situation.

“Guys definitely grind harder, especially when you’re struggling with that,” Gibbons said. “We’ve been in a rut with that, that’s no secret.

“Guys do press, even the guys who been very successful in the game. They’re human beings, they’re aware of it. They’re trying to get it done. A lot of times that can work against you.”

There was good news from Florida, where pitcher Aaron Sanchez, coming back from blister problems on his right hand, threw 66 pitches in a rehab start for the minor-league Dunedin Blue Jays. He allowed three runs but Gibbons said there were “no issues at all with the finger, which is the important thing.”

Sanchez is expected to make another rehab start on Sunday, either with Dunedin or triple-A Buffalo. The plan is to have him back with the Jays by next week.

