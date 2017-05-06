Logan Morrison and Colby Rasmus hit two-run homers and Jake Odorizzi pitched seven strong innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Odorizzi (2-1) gave up one run in seven innings, the seventh straight time the right-hander has given up two runs or fewer in starts against Toronto.

Morrison put the Rays up 2-1 in the third inning with his seventh home run. It came off Toronto starter Marco Estrada after a single by Evan Longoria.

The home run for Rasmus, who spent the first month of the season on the disabled list while recovering from October surgeries, came on his first hit with the Rays.

Morrison and Rasmus drove in three runs each while Longoria had two hits and scored three runs.

Estrada (1-2) gave up five earned runs in six innings after giving up just three in his four previous starts. All five of the home runs Estrada has given up this season came in his two starts at Tropicana Field. Both were losses to Odorizzi.

After giving up two hits or fewer in each of his three previous starts, Odorizzi gave up three hits and no walks while striking out six. He retired 18 of 19 after giving up a home run to Ezequiel Carrera in the first inning.

Carrera extended his career-long hitting streak to 12 games with his second home run of the season.

Kendrys Morales had two hits for the Blue Jays, who became the first major league team to lose 20 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier was back in the lineup a day after leaving a game early because he was struck on the right hand by a pitch from Francisco Liriano.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (split finger nail) is scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday and could rejoin the rotation next weekend.

UP NEXT

Toronto RHP Joe Biagini (0-1) makes his first major league start in Sunday’s series finale against Rays RHP Alex Cobb (2-2). Biagini was inserted into the Blue Jays’ injury-filled rotation following RHP Mat Latos being designated for assignment Friday.

